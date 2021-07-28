Looks Like Kamala Harris' Trip to Guatemala to Solve Border Crisis and Corruption Didn't Work

Vice President Kamala Harris' main excuse for not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border amid a historic surge in illegal crossings is because she wanted to focus on the "root causes" of migration in the Northern Triangle countries in Central America.

Part of addressing the root causes in countries like Guatemala means trying to decrease the level of corruption within the government. Harris said the purpose of her visits to Mexico and Guatemala means the United States is committed to solving the complex issues, but it seems the trip was not as successful as the Biden administration hoped it would be.

During a State Department press briefing on Tuesday, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter announced due to Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porra removing Special Prosecutor Against Impunity, or FECI, Chief Juan Francisco Sandoval, the U.S. has lost its confidence in Guatemala's commitment to fight corruption:

"Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras’ July 23rd decision to remove Special Prosecutor Against Impunity, or FECI, Chief Juan Francisco Sandoval fits a pattern of behavior that indicates a lack of commitment to the rule of law and independent judicial and prosecutorial processes. As a result, we have lost confidence in the attorney general and their decision – and intention to cooperate with the U.S. Government and fight corruption in good faith. We understand the removal of the FECI Chief was a decision by a Guatemalan official acting within the official’s authority, but our concern is with the implications with this decision for the rule of law and regional stability."

"As a result of the attorney general’s actions, the U.S. Government is temporarily pausing programmatic cooperation with the Public Ministry while it conducts a review of our assistance to activities the attorney general leads," Porter added. "We’re watching closely for additional actions that would undermine the rule of law or judicial independence in Guatemala."

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, the relationship between Guatemala and the Biden administration appeared to be lukewarm at best. Before Harris arrived in Guatemala City, President Alejandro Giammattei said due to the new administration's approach to immigration, open borders, it has incentivized Guatemalans to leave the country.