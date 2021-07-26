Border Patrol Sector Chief Reveals Jaw-Dropping Number of Illegal Immigrants Caught In Just One Week

Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings, who leads Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley Sector, revealed on Sunday agents working in his area of operations have apprehended more than 20,000 illegal immigrants within one week despite it being one of the hottest months of the year.

It's the hottest part of the summer and apprehensions are skyrocketing! #USBP Apprehensions surpassed the 1-million milestone in June.



NOW- this week alone - #RGV has apprehended more than 20K illegally present migrants. pic.twitter.com/chGrcYGC3Q — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) July 25, 2021

The Rio Grande Valley in Texas has been one of the areas that have seen the most recent uptick in illegal border crossings. One reason is because the border wall system that was being built under President Donald Trump was far from being completed, resulting in many gaps and unfinished sections in the wall system. The lack of a physical barrier means it is easier for people to cross in large groups.

The searing-hot summer claims another life this morning. A migrant’s journey fatally ended on a vast ranch in Falfurrias today.



And a failure to yield causes property damage for a S. TX land owner.



All while, RGV #USBP agents apprehend close to 6K migrants this weekend alone. pic.twitter.com/CusCoQTUxh — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) July 26, 2021

#RGV — The number of migrants crossing the border is again breaking records.



Nearly 80 large groups (100+ migrants) have been encountered within RGV this FY.



Agents apprehended 2 more groups totaling 229 migrants in Starr County, TX. This makes 8 large groups in just 5 days. pic.twitter.com/l32DamTPKI — Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez (@USBPDepChiefRGV) July 21, 2021

Even though apprehensions have increased it does not mean every single person caught is returned to Mexico or their original country of origin. Those who are now allowed to wait in the United States for their asylum court date, a policy change with the Joe Biden administration, are released into nearby border towns so they can continue to head to their intended destination.