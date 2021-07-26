Illegal Immigration

Border Patrol Sector Chief Reveals Jaw-Dropping Number of Illegal Immigrants Caught In Just One Week

Jul 26, 2021
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings, who leads Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley Sector, revealed on Sunday agents working in his area of operations have apprehended more than 20,000 illegal immigrants within one week despite it being one of the hottest months of the year.

The Rio Grande Valley in Texas has been one of the areas that have seen the most recent uptick in illegal border crossings. One reason is because the border wall system that was being built under President Donald Trump was far from being completed, resulting in many gaps and unfinished sections in the wall system. The lack of a physical barrier means it is easier for people to cross in large groups. 

Even though apprehensions have increased it does not mean every single person caught is returned to Mexico or their original country of origin. Those who are now allowed to wait in the United States for their asylum court date, a policy change with the Joe Biden administration, are released into nearby border towns so they can continue to head to their intended destination.

