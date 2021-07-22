House Republicans Have a Surprise Waiting for David Chipman If He Becomes ATF Director

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) is leading the effort to introduce articles of impeachment against David Chipman, President Joe Biden's pick to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, should the Senate vote to confirm him to the position.

Rosendale states the reason for impeachment articles against Chipman is due to his failure to support and defend the Second Amendment despite the fact the Second Amendment clearly stating Americans have a right to keep and bear arms. Rosendale pointed to Chipman's role in gun control groups and how he filed an amicus brief asserting that the Second Amendment does not protect an individual’s right to keep and bear arms:

"During his confirmation hearing, David H. Chipman responded 'I do, sir' to a question asking whether he 'believed in banning assault weapons.' When asked multiple times, David H. Chipman then struggled to provide a definition for 'assault weapons,' before eventually defining an 'assault weapon' as 'any semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine above the caliber of .22.' By this definition, the ban favored by David H. Chipman would encompass most modern sporting rifles owned in the United States. "David H. Chipman has stated that he supports treating AR-15s, the most popular rifle in the United States, and similar weapons 'just like machine guns,' and further argued that buyers of such firearms should have to undergo universal background checks, pay a punitive tax, and submit their name, photograph, and fingerprints to be part of a gun registry."

The second reason for impeachment articles, Rosendale says, is because Chipman lied to Congress when asked if he ever misplaced or had a firearm stolen from him:

"Following his nomination, in sworn written responses to at least four members of the United States Senate, David H. Chipman responded “No” to questions as to whether he ever misplaced or had a firearm stolen. "David H. Chipman’s former colleagues at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on multiple occasions have disputed this, alleging that David H. Chipman lost his service weapon after leaving it in his personal vehicle one night, and that the firearm was subsequently stolen by a handyman, according to credible reports. "Based on these allegations from his former colleagues at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, David H. Chipman in sworn, written answers to multiple inquiries from members of the United States Senate did make false statements."

"David Chipman is not fit to lead the ATF. His credentials reveal that he is an adversary to the Second Amendment and the American people’s right to keep and bear arms," Rosendale told Townhall. "Law-abiding gun owners in Montana should not be forced to give up their constitutional rights so the federal government can wield more power and control over the American people. I will continue to fight and push back against the Biden administration’s radical agenda and ensure that all Americans will maintain their constitutional rights."

Rosendale's impeachment articles have GOP 12 cosponsors, which include Reps. Jody Hice (GA), Bob Good (VA), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Ralph Norman (SC), and Diana Harshbarger (TN).

Chipman's nomination has been an uphill battle for the Biden administration. Most recently, Sen. Dick Durbin (IL), the number two Democrat in the Senate, said "there are a lot of issues" with Chipman and acknowledged the vote count "is not where we want it yet, but there’s always a chance," according to Politico.