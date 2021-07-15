Tweeters Put Reuters in Its Place Over Cuban Protests Story

Reuters got put in its place by Twitter users on Wednesday after running a story about concerns over Cubans protesting against the communist government spreading COVID-19, with people pointing out the publication appeared to not have the same concern during the BLM protests and riots last year.

The story cited the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which warned Cubans to not gather in crowds and to wear a mask:

"Protests in Cuba will increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission because of an already high level of cases and the more contagious Delta variant, health officials said on Wednesday. ... "'The gathering of individuals for protests... increases the risk of transmission, in particular in cases such as Cuba where you have active transmission in many areas over the last week and 34,244 new cases reported,' said Dr. Ciro Ugarte, PAHO's director of health emergencies."

Once the story was put on Twitter, users were quick to note Reuters did not publish a similar story about the BLM protests and riots, which occurred months before a vaccine was created and distributed.

You ran stories like this in June 2020, right? — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) July 14, 2021

Headline by headline @Reuters is burning through its last remaining shreds of journalistic credibility. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 14, 2021

"Even In A Pandemic, WHO Believes That Public Protests Are Important" https://t.co/UwuZ17KlSs — Regs (@r3gulations) July 14, 2021

The hypocrisy has become parody — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) July 14, 2021

It's not the first time Reuters has run interference for the sometimes violent BLM demonstrations. Reuters claimed the Louisville riots that occurred in September were "mostly peaceful" up until two Louisville Metro police officers were shot, but as I documented for Townhall, the gatherings in the city had long been disruptive and violent before the officers were shot.