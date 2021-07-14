Dr. Fauci Says It's a No Brainer for Your Unvaccinated Kids to Still Be Wearing a Mask

Dr. Anthony Fauci told MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell there is "no doubt" children who are over two years old and are not vaccinated should still be wearing masks despite the fact severe infection and morbidity rate among the age group remains extremely low.

"The children who are not able to get vaccinated because of their age should follow their parents, should follow with them the guidelines of the CDC, that unvaccinated children of the certain age, greater than 2 years old, should be wearing masks. No doubt about that," Fauci said.

"That’s the way to protect them from getting infected because if they do, they can then spread the infection to someone else. So the CDC guidelines for unvaccinated people, including children, are not changed at all," he continued. "We are currently doing, and we being the federal government together in collaboration with the pharmaceutical companies age de-escalation studies, namely looking at the safety and the immunogenicity of vaccines in children from 12 to 9 years old, then from 9 to 6, then from 6 to 2 years old and then ultimately from 6 months to 2 years old."

According to the Center for Disease Control, "most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or they may have no symptoms at all ("asymptomatic"). Fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults."

A CDC study found in the 0-4 age group, 95 percent of those with COVID-19 did not require hospitalization, only 1.8 percent were ICU admissions, and fewer than 1 percent died from the virus.