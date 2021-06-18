'Motherf****r You're Supposed to Be a Journalist': Joe Rogan Goes Scorched Earth Against Brian Stelter

Podcast host Joe Rogan ripped into CNN host Brian Stelter during Thursday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" with progressive political commentator Kyle Kulinski, saying Stelter did a terrible job when he interviewed White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Rogan talked about how a CNN panel noted some YouTube celebrities have larger audiences than some of the shows on the network.

"They didn't even understand the way they were describing it," Rogan said. "They were describing it as if they're entitled to viewers. They were saying, ‘There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show.' This is because the market has spoken and your show's f**kin terrible. Well, Brian Stelter's show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings."

"He's the worst," Kulinski said.

"So is Don Lemon. It's the same thing. Everyone knows they're not real. They're not real humans," Rogan added, taking particular issue with how Stelter asked Psaki what the mainstream media "get wrong" with covering President Joe Biden's agenda.

"What does the press get wrong when covering Biden's agenda?"@brianstelter just literally asked the person in charge of producing government propaganda how he can better serve the White House.



This is what state-controlled media looks like. pic.twitter.com/UX8PZn1jPy — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) June 7, 2021

"How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherf****r, you're supposed to be a journalist," Rogan exclaimed. Kulinski said those types of questions are why CNN's viewership has tanked.

"But it's not even that. They're obviously being told a certain amount of what to do. And maybe he'd be an interesting guy if he had his own f***in podcast that you can rely on his own personality and be himself. I don't know. I can't imagine doing that gig," Rogan said.