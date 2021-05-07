Allen West, the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, dug into the Texas Democrats for continuing to show support for a party official who called Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) an "oreo" after he gave the GOP response to President Joe Biden's speech to Congress.

As Leah reported, Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor, a white man, gave turned in his resignation after he apologized for using the "racist term" against Scott, but the Lamar County Democratic Party refused to accept.

"Our local Democrats have taken the last few days to reflect upon this incident. After much discussion—especially among our local Black Democrats—we chose not to accept Mr. O’Connor’s resignation,” the party said in a press release.

West responded to the news of the county party still supporting O’Connor despite using a racist remark about a black man.

"So that’s the problem. When you want to talk about institutionalized racism, when you want to talk about the systemic racism and the purveyors thereof - it's the Democrat Party. They’ve always been. They never voted for the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. They are the party of Jim Crow. They’re the party of segregation, of slavery. And now, thanks to the soft bigotry of low expectations, they’re the party that sees independent thinking, black men and women as a threat," West said. "‘Oreo’s,’ ‘Uncle Tom’s,’ ‘house n- word’. You know what I’m talking about. They’re the real sellouts- those blacks in the Democrat Party that will allow this type of racism to continue on. So stop calling everyone else white supremacists and racists and all of these other things, because you The Lamar County Democrat Party, the Texas Democrat Party, you’re the real racists – and I despise you."

West also sent Oreos to the Texas Democratic Party with the following note.

Sending out my Oreos today to the @texasdemocrats with this note. Enjoy'em! pic.twitter.com/6oZSDJeqtF — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 6, 2021



