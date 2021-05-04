Police

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: May 04, 2021 10:45 AM
'Murderer!': Shocking Video Shows 'Teacher' Hurling Racial Insults Toward LA Sheriff Deputy

Source: Fox News/Screenshot

A Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff recorded a shocking interaction he had with a driver he pulled over for using her cell phone while she was operating her vehicle. During the traffic stop, the driver called the deputy sheriff a "murderer" and disparagingly called him a "Mexican." 

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted the body camera footage of the incident on Monday. While the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not rolled out body cameras for their deputies, this deputy invested in his own to protect himself, such as in this case.

During the traffic stop, the driver proudly proclaims that she is a teacher before continuing to berate the deputy.

Melugin reported they have discovered the identity of the driver and it turns out she has filed multiple false complaints against deputies in the past. After this interaction, she called the Internal Affairs department within LASD to file a harassment complaint.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told Fox News he was "appalled" when he saw the video.

"She claims to be a teacher. I'm not so sure where she is teaching... but if she represents her profession, is that an indictment on her profession and the caliber of people?" Villanueva asked. 

"You have one incident like George Floyd...but some people want to label the entire profession as if everyone was a Derek Chauvin. It shows you that bigotry, racism comes in all, colors and all ages -- that's proof of that right there," Villanueva said. "If you want to call all of the deputies murderers, unfortunately, you are doing the exact same thing you're accusing other people of doing against your own kind."

Most Popular