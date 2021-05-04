'Murderer!': Shocking Video Shows 'Teacher' Hurling Racial Insults Toward LA Sheriff Deputy

A Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff recorded a shocking interaction he had with a driver he pulled over for using her cell phone while she was operating her vehicle. During the traffic stop, the driver called the deputy sheriff a "murderer" and disparagingly called him a "Mexican."

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted the body camera footage of the incident on Monday. While the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not rolled out body cameras for their deputies, this deputy invested in his own to protect himself, such as in this case.

During the traffic stop, the driver proudly proclaims that she is a teacher before continuing to berate the deputy.

NEW: "You're always gonna be a Mexican, you'll never be white, you know that?"

A Latino LASD deputy sent me his bodycam video of a woman claiming to be a teacher launching into a racist tirade against him when he pulled her over in San Dimas. She repeatedly calls him a murderer. pic.twitter.com/Cc8jSVenCQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021

Melugin reported they have discovered the identity of the driver and it turns out she has filed multiple false complaints against deputies in the past. After this interaction, she called the Internal Affairs department within LASD to file a harassment complaint.

LASD also tells me the woman has a history of making false complaints against deputies.

I've learned what her name is, and she has been a professor at schools in the LA area, but at this time, I will not be identifying her because she has not returned any of my calls or emails. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told Fox News he was "appalled" when he saw the video.

"She claims to be a teacher. I'm not so sure where she is teaching... but if she represents her profession, is that an indictment on her profession and the caliber of people?" Villanueva asked.

"You have one incident like George Floyd...but some people want to label the entire profession as if everyone was a Derek Chauvin. It shows you that bigotry, racism comes in all, colors and all ages -- that's proof of that right there," Villanueva said. "If you want to call all of the deputies murderers, unfortunately, you are doing the exact same thing you're accusing other people of doing against your own kind."