Defense Department Moving Ahead with Canceling Funds for Border Wall Construction Projects

The Department of Defense announced on Friday they are moving ahead with canceling all funding for construction of the border wall system that was started under former President Donald Trump. Trump shifted funds from DoD projects to fund the border wall system using an emergency declaration.

Deputy Pentagon Spokesman Jamal Brown said the move to retract the funding "reflects [the Biden] Administration’s continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families."

"Consistent with the President’s proclamation, the Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account," Brown said. "DoD has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners."

The DoD added that all of the unobligated military construction funds that were diverted from military construction projects will be used for previously deferred military construction projects, "allowing some of these critical efforts to move forward as soon as possible. The Department is reviewing the deferred project list to determine funding prioritization."

President Joe Biden paused all construction of the border wall system on his first day in office via executive order, along with halting the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy. The halt in construction has resulted in numerous, often large, gaps in the wall system, making it easier for illegal immigrants to enter the United States during the ongoing surge in foot traffic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed they had apprehended over 170,000 illegal immigrants during the month of March, a significant increase from previous fiscal years during the same month. While April's apprehension numbers have not been released yet, it is expected to have a similar number.