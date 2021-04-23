police shooting

New Security Camera Footage Provides Greater Picture of Columbus Police Stopping Knife Attack

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
Apr 23, 2021
Footage from a neighbor's security camera was released on Thursday that sheds more light on the Columbus police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she was about to stab another black girl. The shooting has become the latest police incident to anger Democrats and some in the mainstream media.

The video shows the officer pulling up to the scene. While the officer gets out of the car and walks up to the driveway, the people involved in the incident are not actively fighting, but are shouting. Bryant lunges, knife in hand, at someone and can be heard screaming, "I'm going to stab the f**k out of you, b***h!"

That is when the officer pulls out his handgun, tells people to get down, and shots Bryant as she is about to stab the girl in pink. It takes about 12 seconds from the time the officer gets out of the car till the first shot is fired, highlighting how quickly a situation can spiral out of control.

Another body camera footage shows an officer escorting the girl in pink away from the scene. 

"She f***ing came at me with a knife," the girl said.

"She came at you with a knife earlier?" the officer asked.

"She just did. That is why the police did it. She came after me," she replied.

Depsite the video evidence, the BLM movement has latched onto the Bryant shooting, saying the knife was not a big deal and the officer should have done more to deescalate the situation.

