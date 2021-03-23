'Incredible Strain': Chief Border Patrol Agent Sounds the Alarm Over 'Large Groups' Crossing Into US

Chief of the U.S Border Patrol Rodney Scott took to Twitter on Monday to highlight how his agency is continuing to encounter numerous large groups of illegal immigrants, which is putting an "incredible strain" on their ability to properly care and process them.

Scott was using an example from Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings, of the Rio Grande Valley Sector, to show how the crisis at the southern border is still ongoing.

Hastings said as of last Thursday, his agents have apprehended over "2000 illegal aliens" pushing "RGV's weekly total over 10K apprehensions! March monthly totals are now over 34K for #RGV Sector alone."

RGV agents remained busy on Thursday, apprehending over 2000 illegal aliens. Thursday's encounters pushed RGV's weekly total over 10K apprehensions! March monthly totals are now over 34K for #RGV Sector alone.#crossingyourborders pic.twitter.com/nga2wgBI6A — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 19, 2021

Halfway through the fiscal year and RGV has apprehended 34 large groups.



This level of activity puts incredible strain on our ability to transport, process and care for those in our custody. https://t.co/nfh1W57a0y — Chief Rodney Scott (@USBPChief) March 22, 2021

Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release the Rio Grande Valley Sector had "encountered three large groups of families and unaccompanied alien children, each group was more than 100 people."

"RGV agents have encountered 25 groups of more than 100 people illegally entering the country this calendar year. March has been a very active month for RGV, as illegal alien apprehensions thus far have surpassed February’s total number," CBP said. "Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation."

Despite the large numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States daily, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has insisted the southern border is "not open" and "secure."