Fauci Unable to Explain the 'Science' On Staying Mum If It's Safe for Vaccinated People to Travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, was unable to justify the reasoning for not saying it is safe for Americans who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel during his interview with CNN on Wednesday.

"We know from the Biden administration that they say it will make their decisions based on science. What’s the science behind not saying it’s safe for people who have been vaccinated, received two doses, to travel?" anchor John Berman asked.

"You know, that’s a very good question, John. And the CDC is very carefully heading in that direction. You note, when we — when Dr. Walensky made the announcement a day or two ago about the fact that when you have a couple of people, two or three or more people in a family setting, both of whom are vaccinated, even if it’s someone from another — a friend, it doesn’t have to be a member of the family, that was the first in a multi-step process that they are going to be rolling out," Fauci said.

"They’re being careful, understandably. They want to get science, they want to get data. And then when you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, then you’ve got to make a judgment call," he continued. "And I think that’s what you’re going to be seeing in the next weeks. You’re going to see little by little, more and more guidelines getting people to be more and more flexible."

Fauci assured viewers such questions like can vaccinated people go out, travel, or get a haircut will be answered by the CDC "imminently."

Fauci's "judgment call" answer did not sit well with some people.

Them: "Believe the science!"



Us: "What's the science?"



Them: "No idea, but do what we say anyway." https://t.co/RpTnYjfaFC — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 10, 2021

This man actually thinks he has the authority or credibility to dictate what we can do in our own homes. https://t.co/z7bNMGp0UD — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 10, 2021