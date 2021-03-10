Even CNN Is Not Buying the Biden Administration's Spin About the Ongoing Crisis at the Border

You know things are bad when even liberal news outlets like CNN can't come up with a defense for Democrats. Host Brianna Keilar called out the Biden administration on Wednesday for refusing to call the ongoing situation at the border a crisis despite metrics like apprehension numbers reaching all-time highs.

Roberta Jacobson, the Biden administration's coordinator for the southern border, said during the White House press briefing it does not matter what anyone calls it because they are moving with a sense of urgency.

"Now, more than ever it is important to call it like it is and the situation at the border is a crisis and has been for a while," Keilar said, going on to show the recent apprehension numbers the U.S. Customs and Border Protection released for the month of February.

CBP apprehended 100,441 illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States along the southwest border, a 28 percent increase over January 2021. CBP completed 72,113 expulsions from the border under the CDC's guidance for Title 42 authority. Of the 100,441 individuals, 29,792 were unaccompanied children and single minors, with 2,942 of these children being under the age of 12 years old and 26,850 are aged 13 to 17 years old.

"According to documents more than 3,000 unaccompanied migrant kids are in Border Patrol custody in facilities in the United States. That is half of the total number of people in custody. I will say it again, half of the people the U.S. currently has in detention at the border are children," Keilar said. "One DHS official telling CNN the number of kids is 'alarming' and "concerning' and 'not good and not good at all.'"

Keilar said the Department of Homeland Security has admitted the detention facilities are overcrowded and bed space is very limited due to the large volume of people coming across.

"Part of finding a solution to a problem is admitting that you have a problem in the first place. A problem that’s undoubtedly a crisis," Keilar concluded.