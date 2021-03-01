WATCH: 'Remain in Mexico' Migrants Processed into the US Following Biden Admin's Policy Change

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began processing migrants enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, into the United States in El Paso, Texas, on Friday as part of the Biden administration's stark change to immigration policies.

Migrants are slowly being let into the U.S. due to changes made by the Biden administration so they will no longer be required to wait in Mexico for their asylum court dates. MPP Migrants were allowed to cross into San Diego on February 19, though the migrants in Mexico who were not in MPP were confused because they thought they would be let into the country now that Joe Biden is in office.