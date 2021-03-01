CNN's Chris Cuomo Breaks His Silence on Sexual Harassment Allegations Made Against His Brother

CNN host Chris Cuomo on Monday addressed the sexual harassment allegations made against his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

The New York Times reported on Monday a third woman, Anna Ruch, has come forward to accuse the elder Cuomo of unwanted touching and comments at a wedding in 2019:

"Cuomo put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back, she said in an interview on Monday. "When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed 'aggressive' and placed his hands on her cheeks. He asked if he could kiss her, loudly enough for a friend standing nearby to hear. Ms. Ruch was bewildered by the entreaty, she said, and pulled away as the governor drew closer. "'I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,' said Ms. Ruch, whose recollection was corroborated by the friend, contemporaneous text messages and photographs from the event. 'I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.'

CNN's Cuomo started his show by stating he is aware of the new scandal about his brother, but he is unable to report on it "because he is my brother."

"Before we start tonight let me say something I am sure that is obvious to you who watch my show and thank you for that. You're straight with me. I'll be straight with you. Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother," Cuomo said. "Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that."

The new standard on Cuomo's show is a stark contrast from last spring when he had the governor on to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic. The CNN host had his brother on the show even after it was reported Gov. Cuomo's nursing home orders resulted in thousands of deaths. We have since learned the governor's orders for nursing homes to take in COVID-positive patients not only resulted in unnecessary deaths but his administration hid the data.



