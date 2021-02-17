Twitter

Liberals Make Asinine COVID Comparisons with Gov. Abbott Telling Texas to Stay Home Due to Weather

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Texas has been hit hard with a once-in-a-generation snowstorm that has reached all parts of the state. Due to the power outages and the hazardous road conditions that have caused multiple crashes and left motorists stranded, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has told people to stay home.

This unique and deadly situation the state is dealing with was seen as an opportunity by some liberals on social media to mock Abbott's call for caution by comparing it to Texas' loose COVID-19 restrictions. 

What seems to be lost on those making the comparison is that there have been deadly crashes, such as the one that occurred in Fort Worth. The massive pile-up, which happened in part from the ice on the road, resulted in over 130 vehicles crashing and six deaths, according to NBCDFW

The two situations are not even in the same ballpark. The COVID-19 lockdowns have been ongoing for almost a full year after it was sold as just "15 days to slow the spread" and often have not been based on science, such as banning outdoor dining in California. Contrast that to the weather, where it is guaranteed it will let up so residents can safely travel on the roads. 

