Liberals Make Asinine COVID Comparisons with Gov. Abbott Telling Texas to Stay Home Due to Weather

Texas has been hit hard with a once-in-a-generation snowstorm that has reached all parts of the state. Due to the power outages and the hazardous road conditions that have caused multiple crashes and left motorists stranded, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has told people to stay home.

This unique and deadly situation the state is dealing with was seen as an opportunity by some liberals on social media to mock Abbott's call for caution by comparing it to Texas' loose COVID-19 restrictions.

Roads in Dallas are snowy and icy and the government is telling me to stay home or I might die. But this is infringing on my FREEDOM and we need to keep the economy OPEN. I will drive the speed limit on untreated overpasses because I REFUSE to live in fear. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) February 15, 2021

The Governor of Texas is telling Texans to stay home because it is risky to go out. Let that sink in. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 15, 2021

So let me get this straight: it’s ok for the governor of Texas to tell people to stay home and not go out to protect themselves and other people in the midst of a winter storm but not ok to do same in midst of a global pandemic??? Lord have mercy. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 16, 2021

What seems to be lost on those making the comparison is that there have been deadly crashes, such as the one that occurred in Fort Worth. The massive pile-up, which happened in part from the ice on the road, resulted in over 130 vehicles crashing and six deaths, according to NBCDFW.

The two situations are not even in the same ballpark. The COVID-19 lockdowns have been ongoing for almost a full year after it was sold as just "15 days to slow the spread" and often have not been based on science, such as banning outdoor dining in California. Contrast that to the weather, where it is guaranteed it will let up so residents can safely travel on the roads.