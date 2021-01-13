Donald Trump

Former Trump Campaign Staffer Says He Was Fired from New Job Because He Worked for Trump

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Former Trump Campaign Staffer Says He Was Fired from New Job Because He Worked for Trump

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A former 2020 Trump campaign staffer posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday he was fired from his new job because a client to the company found out he worked on President Trump's reelection efforts.

Dawson Buchanan worked as a contract coordinator, which handles the conducting and coordinating of Trump's rallies, and had established a rapport with Private Jet Services, a private jet company. He says he was hired in January and then fired after the National Hockey League found out about his past work experience.

According to Buchanan, the NHL threatened to cancel its contract with PJS unless they let him go. 

"I was upset and disappointed, but I didn’t initially blame them for this decision. I wish they had stood up for me...they didn’t. I didn’t have any animosity towards PJS, until they tried to bully me into silence," Buchanan said.

In a profile of him from the Watauga DemocratBuchanan said he became a supporter of Trump "since the day he descended the escalator in Trump Tower in 2015. However, he likely never expected that one day he would end up working for him."

A call and voicemail message left to PJS to confirm the details of Buchanan's story was not returned in time for publication.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Rep McGovern Spars with Jim Jordan, Claims that Dems Accepted Trump as President After 2016 Election
Cortney O'Brien

Impeachment Vote LIVE: Democrats Renew Effort to Impeach President Trump Following Capitol Riot

Speaker Pelosi Says President Trump Is a 'Clear and Present Danger' as House Debates Impeachment
Reagan McCarthy
Manchin: Impeachment Seems Unwise, and I'm Still Against Nuking the Filibuster and Court Packing
Guy Benson

What the House Freedom Caucus Chair Wants Cheney to Do Now That She's Backed Impeachment
Leah Barkoukis
Conservative Rep Malliotakis Reminds Pelosi Why the 25th Amendment Was Created
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular