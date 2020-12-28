WaPo Gets Blowback for Publishing Nauseating Puff Piece on Kamala Harris' Marriage

The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration has not started yet, but the lovefest from the mainstream media is fully underway. For example, renewed attention was brought to a story the Washington Post published shortly after Biden was the declared winner.

"Kamala Harris’s marriage inspires so many of us still searching for our Dougs," was the headline on the story published November 9 from WaPo's relationships and dating writer:

"There are many groups who see themselves and their struggles in Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris: women; women of color; Black women; people of South Asian descent; children of immigrants; women in positions of power or those who aspire to such heights; stepmoms. Anyone who has ever had to tell a man to stop interrupting them. "Allow me to add a few other groups to that list: anyone who has ever doubted they’ll find a loving, lasting partner. Anyone who struggles to find a partner who will support their ambitions. Anyone who has found that person well past their 20s or early 30s, the artificial deadline our culture still holds up for falling in love, and anyone who’s still looking in middle age or beyond. ... "But I do know that they met and tied the knot when she was in her late 40s. It was her first marriage and his second. To anyone who finds themselves frustrated by their own search for their Doug or their Kamala, the second couple’s courtship offers hope, inspiration and a little instruction."

It was the type of story that would never be written about Republicans in today's day and age. If at all, it would most likely entail snark and a bit of mockery. It also speaks volumes on how much some in the media put politicians on a pedestal and look to them for inspiration on matters that would probably be best to look elsewhere.

Get used to this type of coverage. Long gone are the days of it being a "dangerous" time to report on the truth in America.