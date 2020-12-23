Democrats

CEO of Top Democratic Jewish Group Learns the Hard Way After Accusing Ric Grenell of Anti-Semitism

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 1:15 PM
CEO of Top Democratic Jewish Group Learns the Hard Way After Accusing Ric Grenell of Anti-Semitism

Source: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Halie Soifer, the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, smeared former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell in a tweet on Tuesday after it was announced the Trump administration appointed him to the Holocaust Memorial Council.

Soifer claimed in her tweet that "Grenell sought to 'empower' far-right parties & anti-establishment conservatives in Europe. Others have been unqualified, but he's emboldened actual neo-Nazis."

Users on Twitter were quick to point out there is no evidence of Grenell having "emboldened neo-Nazis" while he was serving as an ambassador. Instead, they showed examples of how Grenell did the exact opposite.

Grenell also called out Soifer's baseless claim.

