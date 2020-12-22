China

Eric Swalwell Asks the One Question That He of All People Shouldn't Be Asking

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 3:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) ran a poll on his Twitter account asking if the Congressional Republicans who are planning to contest the election results on January 6 are traitors. 

Swalwell's overwhelming liberal following voted 87 percent for "yes" of them being a "traitor."

It wasn't the only time in recent days that Swalwell has accused Republicans of being traitors and "gutless."

The reason why such accusations from Swalwell is beyond laughable is because he is currently dealing with calls for him to be removed from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence due to his past ties to a suspected Chinese spy. After he received an FBI briefing on the matter, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Swalwell should not be on the Intel Committee.

Users on Twitter were more than happy to point out Swalwell is in no position to question someone's allegiance to the United States.

Most Popular