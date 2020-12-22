Eric Swalwell Asks the One Question That He of All People Shouldn't Be Asking

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) ran a poll on his Twitter account asking if the Congressional Republicans who are planning to contest the election results on January 6 are traitors.

Swalwell's overwhelming liberal following voted 87 percent for "yes" of them being a "traitor."

Hate to ask...but if a Member of Congress tries to overthrow the 2020 election are they a traitor? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 22, 2020

It wasn't the only time in recent days that Swalwell has accused Republicans of being traitors and "gutless."

But this works. Most Republicans I serve with are the most gutless people you’ll find on this planet. They’re not guided by principles, they’re scared that Congress is the only job they can get. Which is embarrassing. I’d like to think I work with people who can get other jobs. https://t.co/B7wGaTTey0 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 22, 2020

The reason why such accusations from Swalwell is beyond laughable is because he is currently dealing with calls for him to be removed from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence due to his past ties to a suspected Chinese spy. After he received an FBI briefing on the matter, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Swalwell should not be on the Intel Committee.

There is no way Eric Swalwell should continue to serve on the House Intelligence Committee. pic.twitter.com/FtNJOjFeE9 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 20, 2020

Users on Twitter were more than happy to point out Swalwell is in no position to question someone's allegiance to the United States.

those who live in glass houses with a CHINESE SPY should not throw around the traitor accusation. https://t.co/aVrtc9fJ0I — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 22, 2020

Why do you ask, does that make you want to sleep with them? https://t.co/zrxRmxo5PB — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 22, 2020

Did Fang Fang tell you to tweet this? https://t.co/3wDUdIRXDT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2020