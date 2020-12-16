Joe Biden's Deputy Chief of Staff Lets Republicans Know How She Really Feels About Them

Warning: Story contains graphic language.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, President-elect Joe Biden's pick for White House deputy chief of staff, showed during an interview with Glamour how she really feels about working with Republicans, calling them a bunch of "f**kers."

O’Malley Dillon served as Biden's campaign manager and told Glamour "like Joe Biden says all the time, 'Great leadership starts with listening.' It’s challenging for us to do that right now, because of how polarized we are. But politics breaks down to one-on-one conversations and not being afraid to talk. I get that you’re not supposed to talk politics at the holiday dinner. Well, f**k that. It’s because we don’t do that that we are in this situation now."

She added how she believes "compromise is a good thing" because it's not that you don't believe in something but rather "I believe in it so much that I’m going to work to find a path we can both go down together. That feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board."

Interviewer Glennon Doyle then noted how, "That might be what we’re missing—is that redefining of compromise. That it is or it can be the ultimate victory."

"Yes, exactly. And frankly, that’s what we need. The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f**kers. Mitch McConnell is terrible," O’Malley Dillon said. "But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too."

You can just feel all that "unity" they're trying to push on us.