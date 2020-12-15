CA Restaurant Owner Stands His Ground to Health Department Workers Trying to Shut Him Down

California restaurants are continuing to resist efforts from the county and state government from shutting down outdoor dining, one of the last remaining ways they can stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to how the science does not support such bans.

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura was interviewing Anton Van Happen, who owns Nick The Greek, when public health inspectors stopped by to issue Van Happen a citation from remaining open after receiving a closure order on Friday. To protest the outdoor dining ban, Van Happen had his tables set up outside but did not seat anyone and continue to only offer takeout. That alone appeared to be enough to get a citation.

Van Happen told the inspectors it was his right to protest and he complied with the current restrictions so it makes no sense to be given a citation.

During my interview with owner Anton Van Happen of 'Nick The Greek' in Ventura, public health inspectors stopped by to issue Van Happen a cituation from remaining open after receving a closure order on Friday."I have copied with everything" says Anton pic.twitter.com/T39io6eC79 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

"You're not following the rules," one inspector said.

"I am following the rules! My tables are inside. Just because the health department has a whole process to go through that takes however long it takes, I have to close my business during that time, are you going to pay my rent? Are you going to pay my rent?" Van Happen asked.

"You chose to make those decisions," the inspector replied.

"Are you going to pay my rent ? says owner Anton Van Happen of 'Nick The Greek' to public health inspectors issuing him a citation for staying open after being issued a closure order. Things got tense pic.twitter.com/9eKCiAjDaw — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

"Why aren't you at Costco right now, there's 500 people inside Costco" a customer of 'Nick The Greek' says to public health inspectors issuing a citation to owner Anton Van Happen for remaining open after receving a closure order on Friday. pic.twitter.com/xFNdGNQqF8 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

Despite being given the closure order, Van Happen said he will continue to remain open.