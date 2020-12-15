California

CA Restaurant Owner Stands His Ground to Health Department Workers Trying to Shut Him Down

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 10:35 AM
Source: @VenturaReport/Screenshot

California restaurants are continuing to resist efforts from the county and state government from shutting down outdoor dining, one of the last remaining ways they can stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to how the science does not support such bans.

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura was interviewing Anton Van Happen, who owns Nick The Greek, when public health inspectors stopped by to issue Van Happen a citation from remaining open after receiving a closure order on Friday. To protest the outdoor dining ban, Van Happen had his tables set up outside but did not seat anyone and continue to only offer takeout. That alone appeared to be enough to get a citation.

Van Happen told the inspectors it was his right to protest and he complied with the current restrictions so it makes no sense to be given a citation. 

"You're not following the rules," one inspector said.

"I am following the rules! My tables are inside. Just because the health department has a whole process to go through that takes however long it takes, I have to close my business during that time, are you going to pay my rent? Are you going to pay my rent?" Van Happen asked.

"You chose to make those decisions," the inspector replied.

Despite being given the closure order, Van Happen said he will continue to remain open.

