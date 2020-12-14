Media Bias

People Noticed How Different USA Today Covered Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Andrew Cuomo

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was accused of repeated sexual harassment from a former staffer on Sunday and it did not take long before people on social media noticed how different news outlets like USA Today framed the story.

Lindsey Boylan posted on Twitter how Cuomo "sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years...And I *know* I am not the only woman."

This is where many should say Cuomo deserves the right to be presumed innocent until evidence comes out to back such claims, just as it should be. This is how USA Today framed Boylan's accusation.

"The aide has not yet provided any validating evidence for the allegations or specified details on the harassment," USA Today Politics tweeted. "Cuomo's office has denied the claim."

The problem is such a standard has not been followed in the past for cases like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"Democratic presidential candidates are calling for Brett Kavanaugh to be impeached after The New York Times published an essay containing new allegations of sexual misconduct," is how USA Today framed a story almost a year after the evidence-free claims and smears were made about him.

Users on Twitter were more than happy to point out the double standard.

