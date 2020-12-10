Pelosi When Asked About the CCP Targeting Eric Swalwell: What About QAnon?!

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of focusing on Rep. Eric Swalwell's Chinese spy scandal because he is trying to deflect attention away from how he has "QAnon in his delegation."

When asked about Swalwell's scandal on Thursday, since he sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Pelosi said, "I don’t have any concern about Mr. Swalwell."

Pelosi said members of both parties were informed about the suspected Chinese spy at the same time in 2015. She added that maybe people should focus on QAnon being among dangerous influences on congressional members.

"We knew at the same moment, the House Republican and Democratic leaders and the leadership of the committee were briefed at the same moment. Make sure you know that. He goes around saying we knew when they knew. At that time that was the end of it. But you know what he is trying to do. He is trying to deflect attention from the fact that he has QAnon in his delegation over there. That I think is a danger in terms of our debate here about what the possibilities are for undue influence to members of Congress."

McCarthy has called for Swalwell to be removed from the House Intel Committee because he poses a national security threat with the sensitive information he has access to.

"This man should not be in the Intel committee," McCarthy said. "He’s jeopardizing national security. What is being said in those meetings inside the SCIF that we don’t want other people to hear or listen? You can’t not, you can not take in your watch. You cannot take in your phone, but here, we have an individual, who Nancy Pelosi, this is the real question. When did Nancy Pelosi know of this and why did she maintain him on the committee? Adam Schiff, who has spent four years as chair, worried about the foreign intervention into our country, knowingly keep an individual on the committee, if he knew as Swalwell says that he was with a Chinese individual who was a spy, who helped him run for Congress."



