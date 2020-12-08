Rep. Karen Bass: California's Lockdowns and Curfews Are Adhering to 'Scientific Guidance'

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) praised the leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the top city mayors for implementing strict lockdowns as a way to combat the rising cases of COVID-19.

MNSBC host Andrea Mitchell asked Bass on Tuesday what needs to be done since California is still dealing with an increase of COVID-19 cases despite having strict measures in place.

"Right. You’re exactly right. I think the governor and the mayors have been adhering to scientific guidance and so the lockdown, the curfews, all of that, I think is vitally important," Bass replied.

"Because, you know, it’s based on the census in the intensive care units. And the worst thing in the world that could happen is that the virus continue to affect people and that we not be able to accommodate them with ventilators and the type of care that’s needed in the intensive care units," she added.

The lockdowns in places like Los Angeles County have been harshly criticized for not being grounded in science, such as the ban on outdoor dining. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir told Fox News on Monday there is no scientific data that can justify the outdoor dining bans.

"What really breaks my heart is that I don’t know of any data that says you need to shut down outdoor dining or outdoor bars. We really wanted to limit the indoor crowded places. So I think we need to do what’s necessary to turn the pandemic but not more that’s not evidence-based that’s going to be counterproductive," Giroir said.

"And whatever the expression is throwing the baby out with the bathwater I think we could be causing a lot more harm by overly restrictive recommendations that are not supported by the science," he continued.



