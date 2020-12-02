CNN

CNN Winds Up With Egg on Their Face After Failed Attempt to Fact Check Tucker Carlson

Dec 02, 2020
CNN was not happy that Fox News host Tucker Carlson discussed Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe's secret recordings he took of the network's editorial meetings for over two months.

Carlson subsequently talked about hypocrisy from Marcus Mabry, CNN's vice president of global programming. The CNN Communications Twitter addressed both Carlson and O'Keefe saying they had misidentified Mabry for CNN General Counsel David Vigilante in an audio recording.

But the mistake seemed to only be made on O'Keefe's part, not Carlson's.

Carlon's Twitter account responded to CNN PR's tweet, stating "This is a lie. We never ID'd any voice or aired audio recordings of CNN executives. Check out tonight's segment which is of Marcus Mabry on camera. Facts First, right?"

The CNN PR account also has threatened legal action against O'Keefe. The account tweeted, "Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement."

O'Keefe told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that his takeaway from the morning calls he recorded is that CNN is not a news network - it is "propaganda." 

"This is something that doesn't shock people but confirms a lot of suspicions. To see the president of a media conglomerate barking orders at his reporters and journalists, telling them what to cover, what not to cover, that's not anything resembling journalism I know," O'Keefe said. 

