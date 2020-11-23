MSNBC Guest: Trump, McConnell, and Their Followers 'Are Really Committing Crimes Against Humanity'

Frequent MSNBC guest and political activist Reverend William J. Barber II asserted President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and their followers have committed "crimes against humanity" with their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Barber why "we don’t hear the president of the United States talk much, if anything, at all about the people who have been lost due to this pandemic."