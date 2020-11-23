Donald Trump
MSNBC Guest: Trump, McConnell, and Their Followers 'Are Really Committing Crimes Against Humanity'

Nov 23, 2020
Frequent MSNBC guest and political activist Reverend William J. Barber II asserted President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and their followers have committed "crimes against humanity" with their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Barber why "we don’t hear the president of the United States talk much, if anything, at all about the people who have been lost due to this pandemic."

"You know, one of the terrible things is that Donald Trump and McConnell and those following them are really committing crimes against humanity. This is tremendously immoral, and we have had not any time of national mourning," Barber said.

He explained how there are caravans being organized in multiple states to highlight and mourn those who were lost to COVID-19.

"One lost 11 family members to Coronavirus and she’ll be leading the caravans in Mississippi and we’re calling them caravans of remembrance and mourning saying, 'We can’t forget the deaths and move past them like nothing has happened' and then we must, in their name, demand comprehensive, just relief COVID and a smooth transition and then a moral agenda going forward," Barber said. "We are talking about 257,000 deaths, we only make up four percent of the global population. We’re talking about one out of every four people are working — unemployed or working at poverty wages. We're talking 100 million people who are food insecure and we're talking about the fact that 210,000 of these deaths could have possibly been avoided."


