Even MSNBC Called Out Lincoln Project Co-Founder for Claiming a Trump 'Coup' Is Underway

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle was not having it with Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt claiming President Trump is already implementing a coup while he is refusing to concede the presidential election while ongoing litigation verifies cases of voter fraud.

Schmidt said while Trump lost, he did receive over 70 million votes and he, nor his family, will not be going away anytime time soon because Republicans "sold their soul to the devil."

"Donald Trump intends to keep his grip on the Republican Party, and Republicans are going to have to figure out how to deal with it. He’s going to continue to tweet. He’s going to continue to drive the information flow across the vast propaganda networks that have supported and surrounded him. He’ll be a tremendously pernicious force in this country for a long time to come. I mean, Stephanie it definitely feels more like 'Moon over Parador,' the movie, than it does a real coup, but this is a coup of sorts. We’ve never seen this in this country. This is a legitimate election, a fair election. Joe Biden has won the election," Schmidt said.

"In every other year in the modern history of the country, the losing presidential candidate would have called, would have conceded. Everyone would have acknowledged it, and on we go. That’s what we do in America," he added.

"But Steve, it’s not a coup. It’s cuckoo," Ruhle interjected. "So isn’t this an opportunity for Mitch McConnell, for Mitt Romney, for others to say, 'Now let’s be a more moderate Republican Party. Let’s find a way to work with Joe Biden.' When we woke up on Sunday morning after this race was called and we saw loads of people dancing in the street, it wasn’t necessarily because they love Joe Biden and they hated Donald Trump."

Schmidt said Republicans will not dial it back in their support for Trump because they will still be "terrified" of him.

The Lincoln Project was started by Never Trumpers and have raised millions of dollars for attack ads, though the return on investment was poor as they went 0-7 in key Senate races this cycle despite spending almost $12 million in support of Democratic candidates, according to the Washington Free Beacon.



