Kate Bedingfield, Joe Biden's campaign communications director, repeatedly dodged CNN anchor Jake Tapper's questions about whether Joe Biden will implement a national lockdown if the candidate is officially certified the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The concern of another COVID-19 national lockdown comes after Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden's coronavirus task force, suggested one could be used to help bring down the number of cases the U.S. is currently dealing with. Osterholm further pointed to countries like China, Australia, and New Zealand as successful lockdowns.

"He said a four to six-week lockdown of the country might not be a bad idea if the government could step in and pay all the shopkeepers and others who need the revenue that they would lose. Is that something that President-Elect Biden is considering, a four to six-week lockdown?" Tapper asked.

"Well, I think he laid out very clearly across the course of the campaign the things that he wants to do to get the virus under control, including encouraging national mask mandates, including providing resources to small businesses and schools to ensure they can open safely," Bedingfield said.

"He laid out comprehensive plans to get a national testing infrastructure in place to ensure we’re testing and working to keep people, you know, who have been exposed from spreading the virus further. He has put forward his own plans that are going to get the virus under control and are going to get the economy moving again," she added.

"What does that mean, no plans for a lockdown, but that could change? Michael Osterholm is on the task force," Tapper said.

"Here’s stuff we can take now. Again, encouraging people to wear masks. Study after stuff study shows that people wearing masks inhibits the spread of the virus," Bedingfield replied. "So, there are things that Joe Biden has put forward that will make a difference and that he is focused on."



