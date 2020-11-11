California

WATCH: Trump Supporters Detain Suspect Accused of Ramming His Car Into Pro-Trump Caravan

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 12:10 PM
Source: @AntifaWatch2/Screenshot

Trump supporters detained a man until police arrived who they said rammed his car into their pro-Trump caravan after driving erratically and aggressively towards their vehicles.

Jacob Garza, 20, was arrested by Santa Maria police and cited with driving recklessly and causing injury. He was then released from custody. 

KEYT reports Garza made a U-turn to catch up with the Trump vehicle caravan, gesturing and shouting aggressively at the vehicles, threw bottles and other objects at drivers he passed. He broke off but then came back at "high speeds" through a stop sign and straight into the path of the parade, crashing into one car, which caused it to collide with another car.

Santa Maria Police said the first car that was crashed into rolled onto its side with two passengers inside. One victim sustained a broken arm.

Videos of the incident's aftermath showing men restraining Garza as police arrived onto the scene.

"Lock him up," "You're going to jail, dude, for a long f**king time," and "Welcome to MAGA country mother f**cker," can be heard.

A GoFundMe that purports to be from Garza claims he is the victim of a hate crime:

"I was targeted and attacked in the midst of a Trump rally for simply being gay. I was followed and harassed which ultimately led to a multi-car accident while trying to escape.I was dragged, degraded, and assaulted until police arrived on scene. Any form of donations would be greatly appreciated for legal fees and medical expenses."

