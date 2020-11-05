'F**k You, Fascist!': Anti-Cop Agitator Spits in the Face of NYPD Officer

Warning: Story contains graphic language

An anti-police demonstrator was arrested in New York City on Wednesday evening after she spat in the face of a New York City police officer. The incident and her arrest were caught on camera.

Leading up to spitting, the woman, who has been identified as Devina Singh, 24, was screaming right in the face of the officer.

"F**k you, fascist! F**k you, fascist!" she screamed as it appeared she was recording the berating on her cell phone.

Right as the officer pulled his mask over his nose, that's when Singh spat in his face.

The officer then immediately reached for Singh to arrest her.

A young woman was arrested after she spat in an officer’s face after screaming, “F–k you, fascist,” tonight in the West Village. pic.twitter.com/cfgVLYJ5pc — elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) November 5, 2020

The New York Post reported Singh was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, violation of local law and harassment. The unruly gathering also saw fires being lit and harassment of diners. NYPD says at least 60 people were arrested.

The NYPD says Singh was arrested during a protest in September and during an unlawful assembly in Brooklyn in October.

The NYPD tackled a protester to the ground, then arrested him at Leroy and 7th. pic.twitter.com/eo3q5amy8i — elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) November 5, 2020