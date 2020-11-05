Riots

'F**k You, Fascist!': Anti-Cop Agitator Spits in the Face of NYPD Officer

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
'F**k You, Fascist!': Anti-Cop Agitator Spits in the Face of NYPD Officer

Source: @elizameryl/Twitter

Warning: Story contains graphic language 

An anti-police demonstrator was arrested in New York City on Wednesday evening after she spat in the face of a New York City police officer. The incident and her arrest were caught on camera.

Leading up to spitting, the woman, who has been identified as Devina Singh, 24, was screaming right in the face of the officer.

"F**k you, fascist! F**k you, fascist!" she screamed as it appeared she was recording the berating on her cell phone.

Right as the officer pulled his mask over his nose, that's when Singh spat in his face.

The officer then immediately reached for Singh to arrest her.

The New York Post reported Singh was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, violation of local law and harassment. The unruly gathering also saw fires being lit and harassment of diners. NYPD says at least 60 people were arrested. 

The NYPD says Singh was arrested during a protest in September and during an unlawful assembly in Brooklyn in October.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Touts Major Legal Victory in Pennsylvania
Katie Pavlich

Trump Campaign Is Not Backing Down: All Eyes on Pennsylvania, Arizona
Katie Pavlich

LIVE BLOG: The State of the Race on Day 3

Trump Campaign to Announce Lawsuit in Nevada
Leah Barkoukis

'Oh, God': What Scared Rachel Maddow About MSNBC Correspondent's Arizona Analysis
Leah Barkoukis

An Old Anti-Trump Tweet from the PA Secretary of State Has Resurfaced
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular