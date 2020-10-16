Democratic Congressman Puts Failure to Pass COVID Relief All on Mitch McConnell

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) told MSNBC on Friday the whole reason why Congress has been unable to pass more COVID-19 relief is that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been negotiating in bad faith.

There have been calls for Congress to pass a bill that would give out another round of $1,200 checks to Americans, but negotiations have continued to stall, and it is all but certain such relief will not be agreed upon before the November 3 election.