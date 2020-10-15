Twitter

Twitter Continues to Crackdown on Organizations Sharing NY Post's Hunter Biden Story

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 9:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Twitter continues to censor organizations and users who have shared the New York Post story about Hunter Biden and alleged emails showing he did introduce then-Vice President Joe Biden to Ukrainian businessmen. The story also included comprising photos of Hunter, such as him sleeping with a crack pipe in his mouth.

To try to get around the story's censorship, which Twitter will not allow users to tweet the link, the GOP House Judiciary Committee account tweeted a link to their website where it has the full Post story. The tweet went viral but has since been censored and brings users to the same warning page before allowing people to proceed.

In response, the GOP House Judiciary Committee then tweeted a link to on Rep. Jim Jordan's (OH) website that now has the story as well.

“Twitter will slap a warning label on our official government website, but lets the Ayatollah tweet freely about striking a blow against Americans? They’re not even hiding their bias against conservatives anymore," a Judiciary Republican spokesperson told Townhall.

But it's not the only organization that has been on the receiving end of Twitter's censorship. @TeamTrump, the official Twitter account for President Trump's campaign, was locked because they published a video that included material from the Post's story. 

Twitter also locked the personal account to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany she shared the story. 

