76 Arrested and 8 Officers Injured After Riots Hit Los Angeles Following Lakers Championship Win

The downtown Los Angeles area was rocked with celebrations following the L.A. Lakers Championship win against the Miami Heat on Sunday night, but the mass of fans gathered outside the Staples Center started to engage in violent and destructive behavior.

Some in the celebrating crowd began to destroy businesses and city buses, along with targeting the present LAPD officers. One bus was heavily damaged and a small fire was started on one of its seats. Rioters smashed windows and covered the exterior with graffiti.

A group of @Lakers fans surrounded several @LAPDHQ cars outside of @STAPLESCenter. The police vehicles reversed and the crowd eventually scattered. Continuing coverage on #KCAL9News.



WATCH: https://t.co/iztqPOWCNd pic.twitter.com/h7snw0BOTX — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) October 12, 2020

Full video of the Metro bus being vandalized and set on fire. Allegedly the driver was assaulted. LAPD and LAFD responded to the scene and cleared the protesters. Certain sources state that just after this occurrence, a man was shot at this intersection. #DTLA #Lakers #downtownla pic.twitter.com/RGGuKqboJe — Rise Images (@rise_images) October 12, 2020

Starbucks looted last night and vandalized during the riots related to the Lakers championship celebration in Downtown Los Angeles. Reports state that at least 5 alleged looters were arrested at this store. pic.twitter.com/Q5KcXgvmfY — Rise Images (@rise_images) October 12, 2020

LAPD used crowd-control munitions to disperse the rioters as they threw objects and fireworks at the officers.

LAPD are attacked with bottles, fireworks and other projectiles as they disperse a crowd with less than lethal munitions. #DTLA #Lakers pic.twitter.com/lZCygYonuW — Rise Images (@rise_images) October 12, 2020

A LAPD officer pushes a young man to the ground on the corner of 9th and Flower. @LATACO pic.twitter.com/88xaWxM23n — Lexis-Olivier Ray (@ShotOn35mm) October 12, 2020

LAPD declares unlawful assembly near Staples Center as massive crowd celebrates #LakersWin. LAPD tells @knx1070 they have not used pepper balls, gas, to try and disperse crowd. At least one fight has broken out. People are injured. Video used with permission from IG @buffalo_baff pic.twitter.com/2L7RYza1Xk — Emily Valdez KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) October 12, 2020

LAPD announced on Monday that 76 people were arrested, over 30 buildings were damaged, eight officers were injured, and two people were injured from officers' less-than-lethal munitions.