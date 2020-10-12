Riots

76 Arrested and 8 Officers Injured After Riots Hit Los Angeles Following Lakers Championship Win

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 3:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
76 Arrested and 8 Officers Injured After Riots Hit Los Angeles Following Lakers Championship Win

Source: CBS Los Angeles/Screenshot

The downtown Los Angeles area was rocked with celebrations following the L.A. Lakers Championship win against the Miami Heat on Sunday night, but the mass of fans gathered outside the Staples Center started to engage in violent and destructive behavior.

Some in the celebrating crowd began to destroy businesses and city buses, along with targeting the present LAPD officers. One bus was heavily damaged and a small fire was started on one of its seats. Rioters smashed windows and covered the exterior with graffiti. 

LAPD used crowd-control munitions to disperse the rioters as they threw objects and fireworks at the officers.

LAPD announced on Monday that 76 people were arrested, over 30 buildings were damaged, eight officers were injured, and two people were injured from officers' less-than-lethal munitions.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Barrett: Actually, It's Not the Job of Judges to Correct Every Societal Ill in America
Guy Benson
Lindsey Graham Responds to Democrats Who Accused Him of Putting them at Risk
Cortney O'Brien
Chris Wallace Interrupts Jonathan Turley to Defend Senate Democrats
Cortney O'Brien
During Barrett Hearing, Harris Rebukes Senate Physician to Score Political Points
Katie Pavlich

Sen. Durbin Condemns Trump for...Being Too Transparent
Cortney O'Brien

RECAP: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular