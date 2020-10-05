Joy Behar: Trump's Surprise Motorcade to Supporters 'Was Right out of a Dictator’s Playbook'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said on Monday that President Trump's surprise drive-by to thank his supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center while he was still being treated for COVID-19 was something a dictator would do.
Prior to the surprise drive-by, Trump tweeted a video showing that he was feeling fine and wanted to thank his supporters for standing outside the hospital:
October 4, 2020
POTUS goes for a ride to thank supporters who have gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Center... pic.twitter.com/xJ1OoqFTIE— Dan Scavino?????? (@DanScavino) October 4, 2020
On Sunday, Behar tweeted the "parade and display is the sister act to holding up that Bible. He’s a showman, not a president."
This parade and display is the sister act to holding up that bible. He’s a showman, not a president.— Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) October 4, 2020
"Well, when I watched that — I’m watching that car, the parade yesterday with him in the car, that was right out of a dictator’s playbook, you know? Parade the dictator around so that the world and America — the country can see that he’s still alive and he’s still robust, but, you know, I thought to myself, usually, the hostages are not driving the car," Behar said.
"The thing about getting it, he certainly gets it now, 'Now that I get it, this coronavirus, it’s not a hoax anymore.' That’s what he learned. He didn’t learn that when 200,000 people and counting have died from this," she continued.