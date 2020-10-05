The View
Joy Behar: Trump's Surprise Motorcade to Supporters 'Was Right out of a Dictator's Playbook'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Oct 05, 2020 2:30 PM
Joy Behar: Trump's Surprise Motorcade to Supporters 'Was Right out of a Dictator’s Playbook'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said on Monday that President Trump's surprise drive-by to thank his supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center while he was still being treated for COVID-19 was something a dictator would do.

Prior to the surprise drive-by, Trump tweeted a video showing that he was feeling fine and wanted to thank his supporters for standing outside the hospital:

On Sunday, Behar tweeted the "parade and display is the sister act to holding up that Bible. He’s a showman, not a president."

"Well, when I watched that — I’m watching that car, the parade yesterday with him in the car, that was right out of a dictator’s playbook, you know? Parade the dictator around so that the world and America — the country can see that he’s still alive and he’s still robust, but, you know, I thought to myself, usually, the hostages are not driving the car," Behar said.

"The thing about getting it, he certainly gets it now, 'Now that I get it, this coronavirus, it’s not a hoax anymore.' That’s what he learned. He didn’t learn that when 200,000 people and counting have died from this," she continued.


Most Popular