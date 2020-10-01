law & order

US District Attorney for Oregon Rejects Demands to Undo Federalizing of Local and State Police

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 01, 2020 2:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
US District Attorney for Oregon Rejects Demands to Undo Federalizing of Local and State Police

Source: AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Billy Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Russ Burger, U.S. Marshal for the District of Oregon, released a statement on Wednesday rejecting calls for them to cancel the cross-deputation of local and state police officers.

Members of Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team were deputized as Federal Marshals in September so rioters can be federally charged with attacking a federal officer and be charged with federal crimes.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) and other city officials have called for the cross-deputation to be undone since it is slated to last for the rest of the year and they were under the impression it was only to last for a few days, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

"The U.S. Marshal will not cancel the cross-deputation of local and state law enforcement officers.  Law enforcement and law-abiding citizens of Portland have endured months of nightly criminal violence and destruction. Officers have been repeatedly assaulted with bottles, bats, sledgehammers, lasers, rocks, and other weapons of convenience," the statement said.

"In addition, the public has seen repeated efforts by criminals to burn down public buildings.  These violent, senseless, and criminal acts have no bearing on social justice. They only serve to exacerbate lawlessness in this city.  Federal cross-deputation of Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff and Portland Police Bureau personnel underscores the importance of providing accountability and deterrence for these criminal acts," their statement continued, noting "the federal deputation supports front line law enforcement officers and their families in a way that they have not seen from City Hall."

Williams and Burger said "Portlanders, and Oregonians in general are sick of the boarded-up and dangerous conditions prevalent in downtown Portland due to a lack of leadership."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Supercut: Media Used Same White Supremacy Tactic to Defame Trump in 2016
Bronson Stocking
So, The Atlantic Wants Us To Believe Trump Mocks Religious Voters Now
Matt Vespa
The New York Times Is Now Publishing Propaganda Directly From the CCP
Ellie Bufkin
Sigh: USA Today Fact Checkers vs. The Babylon Bee on RBG
VIP
Guy Benson
McEnany Rips Media for Continuing to Bury Antifa Violence
Katie Pavlich
Schumer and Senate Democrats Oppose Legislation Ensuring Protections for Pre-Existing Conditions
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular