Joy Behar: Trump Won’t Denounce White Supremacy Because ‘He Is a White Supremacist’

"The View" co-host Joy Behar claimed on Wednesday that President Trump refused to condemn white supremacists during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday because he is a white supremacist.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Trump to denounce white supremacists, without asking former Vice President Joe Biden to denounce Antifa.

Trump said he was willing to denounce white supremacists and then asked for Wallace to name a specific group, with Wallace giving the Proud Boys as an example.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump replied.

The comment has been met with widespread condemnation since the Proud Boys viewed it as an order to "stand by" and wait for further orders. In turn, Biden denied the existence of organized Antifa groups, saying it is an "idea."

"Can I just say one thing? Of course, he doesn’t denounce white supremacy, Sunny, because he is a white supremacist," Behar said. "Americans have to decide whether they want a white supremacist in the White House. We have never had it before. Maybe we didn’t know we had it, but we certainly know we have it now. And that is the decision on November 3rd that must be made."

"Look, after Charlottesville, after all of the death we’ve seen after a white supremacist drove for hours and hours to go hunt down Latinos during his presidency, it should not be a big lift to be able to denounce white suprema supremacy. This is easy. 'I denounce white supremacy.' This is not a hard lift for the president of the United States," co-host Ana Navarro added.



