Daily Caller Reporters Swept Up In Mass Arrests After Two Officers Were Shot In Louisville

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 2:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Two Daily Caller reporters were arrested on Wednesday after police began to seriously crackdown on curfew violators after two police officers were shot during the riots in Louisville. The riots were sparked after only one officer involved in the Breonna Taylor case was charged.

Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura, who have been on the frontlines of many of the riots across the country this year, were reporting on police clearing Jefferson Square Park after a shooting resulted in two Louisville Metropolitan Police officers being shot as protesters marched towards them in the street.

Talcott and Ventura tweeted police had cornered the rioters, protesters, and other reporters in the park and were beginning to arrest everyone.

Geoffrey Ingersoll, editor in chief of the Daily Caller, confirmed Talcott and Ventura were in custody and were going to be charged with violating the 9:00 p.m. curfew despite being verified for working for a news outlet.

The Daily Caller also reported the police did not allow Talcott and Ventura to speak with the co-founder of the news organization Neil Patel, who is also an attorney.

As of the afternoon, Ventura was released but Talcottt remains in custody.

