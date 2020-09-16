Protesters Face Off Against Trump Supporters in Philadelphia as the President Visits the City

Warning: Story contains graphic content.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — President Trump's visit to Philadelphia brought out both supporters and protesters as he participated in a town hall with ABC News with undecided voters. The anti-Trump protesters outnumbered the Trump supporters as Philadelphia worked to keep the two groups separate.

The anti-Trump protesters walked up to the barricades that separated the two sides and there was heckling from the opposing groups. The anti-Trump side chanted, "Black Lives Matter" and "F**k Trump!," along with telling the "Nazi" Republicans to go home. The Trump supporters often chanted "Four more years!" in response.

Bit of a tense scene in Philadelphia as some Trump supporters are facing off against BLM protesters. One agitator calls one female Trump supporter a “bitch” and a “Nazi.”



Cops are trying to separate the two sides. pic.twitter.com/JKIrfPHblJ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 15, 2020

One anti-Trump protester wore a scary Trump mask and ran an American flag through the inside of her underwear.

A woman in a Trump mask stands in front of some pro-Trump protesters and runs the American flag through the inside of her underwear: pic.twitter.com/cpZo5d6uT0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020

Another anti-Trump protester appeared to hit a Trump voter when she walked up to the fence to film the crowd.

Black Lives Matter Protester tries to hit a black woman who’s a Trump Supporter. The Trump Supporter laughs and responds with “you’re living up to the stereotype.” #Philadelphia #BLMProtest #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/BiTWFOmJVr — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) September 15, 2020

The police were ready to intervene if the confrontations went beyond verbal matches, but it appeared as though no major fights broke out between the dueling sides. When Trump and his supporters finally left the area, the Black Lives Matter crowd continued to stay out and marched in the streets of the downtown area, often bringing traffic to a standstill until the whole crowd marched through.

BLM protesters are now marching in the streets of Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/nfviFDXTQG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 16, 2020