Oregon Protesters Try to Prevent ICE From Arresting Two Illegal Immigrants In Hours Long Standoff

Warning: Story contains graphic language

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were met with resistance from protesters in Bend, Oregon who tried to prevent them from arresting and taking away two illegal immigrants. Protesters put themselves in front of the buses that were going to be used to transfer the men.

During the standoff, agitators screamed, "F**k you!" and "F**k you all you motherf**kers!"

After a more than ten-hour standoff between ICE agents and protesters, the federal officers pulled the men off the bus, took them to another location and left the area.

Bend Police said they were aware of an operation being carried out but were not a part of it.

"The Bend Police are not involved with ICE operations,” their statement said, according to Fox News. “We do not use funds or personnel or equipment to enforce federal immigration laws or to detain people based on immigration status…We are on scene to allow free speech and a peaceful area to assemble and to provide life safety support.”

"The law enforcement activity in Bend, Oregon is part of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety and take them off the street. The two individuals arrested each had a history of criminal violent behavior," Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli posted on Twitter. "While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties."

ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they are ready to take the steps necessary to ensure the safety of their officers.