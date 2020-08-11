New Polling of Latinos Delivers a Devastating Blow to Progressives Pushing 'Latinx' Label

An overwhelming majority of Latinos in the United States do not use "Latinx" as an identifier simply because they have not heard the recently new gender-neutral term being pushed by progressives, according to a new Pew Research poll.

The Spanish language is gendered that sees the masculine pronouns take precedence over the feminine pronouns. In recent years, progressive liberals have encouraged the use of "Latinx" for those who don't identify as a male or female.

The results of the poll, which was published on Monday, showed 76 percent of adult Latinos have not heard of the term "Latinx." 20 percent of Latinos who have heard of the term do not use it, while 3 percent of Latinos who have heard of "Lantix" do use the term:

"While only about a quarter of U.S. Hispanics say they have heard the term Latinx, awareness and use vary across different subgroups. Young Hispanics, ages 18 to 29, are among the most likely to have heard of the term – 42% say they have heard of it, compared with 7% of those ages 65 or older. Hispanics with college experience are more likely to be aware of Latinx than those without college experience; about four-in-ten Hispanic college graduates (38%) say they have heard of Latinx, as do 31% of those with some college experience. By comparison, just 14% of those with a high school diploma or less are aware of the term."

NEW: 23% of U.S. Hispanics have heard of the gender-neutral pan-ethnic label, Latinx, but just 3% say they use it to describe themselves. 1/ https://t.co/YSAEeH4FLs pic.twitter.com/QlS6JLnq0c — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) August 11, 2020

Latinos who are Democrat or lean to the left are more likely to use the term "Latinx" (29 percent) as opposed to Hispanics who are Republicans or lean to the right (16 percent).

A majority (61 percent) of those polled said they preferred to use Hispanic to describe the Hispanic or Latino population, while 29 percent said they preferred to use Latino. Only 4 percent said they preferred to use Latinx to label the Hispanic or Latino population.