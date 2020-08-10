Washington Post

WaPo Gives Portland Antifa Activists A Glowing Photoshoot as City Continues to Experience Riots

Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:00 AM
WaPo Gives Portland Antifa Activists A Glowing Photoshoot as City Continues to Experience Riots

Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

The Washington Post published a glowing photoshoot of Portland Antifa activists on Saturday in an attempt to explain their motivations for continuing to protest and riot in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

The story, headlined "Trump sent agents to quell unrest. But protest is what Portland does best.," does not include "riot" once and frames all the actions taken against the Hatfield Federal Courthouse as a protest:

"In this waterfront city, protests are as natural as the salmon swimming in the Willamette River. The unrelenting demonstrations have yielded real results: City officials have agreed to slash the police budget. An initiative to create an oversight board to review police use of force will be put on the ballot this year. And more than 100 federal agents sent by President Trump to fortify the federal courthouse have retreated, turning over the task to state police.

"Still, the protests continue. Demonstrators say they’re not finished. Getting the feds out was just one item on a lengthy to-do list."

The story reports how President Trump, "didn’t account for the stamina and creativity of Portland protesters."

On Saturday night, the night Post published their story, the Portland Police Bureau had to declare an unlawful assembly after rioters fought with officers and started a fire in the Portland Police Association (PPA) Office. This came after the Police Bureau had to declare riots and unlawful assemblies all week. Nine people were arrested.

Sunday night was no different as rioters set barricades on fire in an attempt to stop police from advancing.

