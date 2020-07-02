WATCH: Florida Sheriff Issues Strong Warning to Violent Rioters to Not Mess With His County

The Clay County Sheriff's Office in Florida released a video warning protesters who might want to take advantage of the recent unrest the United States has faced in recent weeks by becoming violent rioters and looters.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels said people are free to protest peacefully, but added his department will be ready if they try to harm people or private residences and businesses. He also had harsh criticisms for the mainstream media.

"Look folks, don't fall victim to subjecting to this conversation that law enforcement is bad, that law enforcement is the enemy of the citizens we are sworn to protect and serve. We swore an oath and in that oath we swore to support, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States," Daniels said.

Pointing to how they end the oath by stating, "So help me God," Daniels said. "God is absent from the media's message or Black Lives Matter or any other group out that's making themselves a spectacle, disrupting what we know to be our quality of life in this country."

"Lawlessness? that's unacceptable in this country. Lawlessness? That's unacceptable in Clay County. And if you threaten to come to Clay County and think that for one second that we'll bend our back for you, you're sadly mistaken," he continued.

Daniels said his sheriff deputies will have the "backbone" to prevent lawlessness from occurring in Clay County. He further warned that if need be, he'll use his power to deputize the lawful gun owners in the county to ensure peace is maintained.