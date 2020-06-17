MSNBC

'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Was the Most Watched Show On Fox News Last Week

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 5:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show was the top-rated program on the network last week, averaging 4 million total viewers per weeknight. "Hannity" came in second, averaging 3.9 million viewers each night, with "The Ingraham Angle" averaging 3.5 million viewers.

Carlson, whose monologues include targeting anything and anyone he believes is deserving of criticism and highlighting topics that are not being widely discussed in the media, also notched first place in the important 25-54 age demographic. Last week he averaged 680,000 in the age demo per night, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Carlson covered a range of topics last week, from the problems with Seattle's "Capitol Hill Occupy Protest" movement to the issues with subscription site OnlyFans.

"Hannity" came in second in the age demo at 633,000 viewers, and "The Ingraham Angle" netted 621,000 viewers.

Fox News averaged 3.3 million viewers for their entire primetime lineup. MSNBC came in second with an average of 1.8 million viewers, and CNN came in third with an average of 1.6 million. Fox News was number one again in total day viewers, averaging 1.7 million viewers. MSNBC and CNN both averaged around 1 million viewers.

This marked the 23rd week that Fox News Channel came in number one for total day viewership and the 21st consecutive week for primetime viewership.

