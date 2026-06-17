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Georgia Republicans Betray Voters, Reject Calls to Redistrict for 2028 Elections

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 17, 2026 4:45 PM
Georgia Republicans Betray Voters, Reject Calls to Redistrict for 2028 Elections
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Citing time concerns, Georgia Republicans rejected Governor Kemp's call to redraw congressional and legislative districts ahead of the 2028 election cycle. The redistricting plan came after an April Supreme Court decision weakened the Voting Rights Act, saying racially gerrymandered districts are unconstitutional. House Speaker Jon Burns (R-GA) announced the decision following a special session on Wednesday. 

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According to the AP, Burns said he wanted time to understand how race can and cannot be used according to the ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which ruled against a racially gerrymandered district in Louisiana. He said a full understanding of the ramifications is necessary for redistricting, and he is more focused on economic issues than playing "partisan games." 

"When the House learned that it was placed on the call for a special session, we knew it was not the right path forward for our state at this time. We believe that it is important to do things the Georgia way — responsibly, transparently, and with ample opportunity for public input,” said House Speaker Jon Burns in a presser at the state Capitol.

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2028 ELECTIONS GEORGIA GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY

While Republicans did not rule out redistricting next year, some expressed concerns that a premature redistricting might energize Democrats and minority voters and could backfire by creating more competitive districts around the Atlanta area. As white metropolitan areas trend more liberal, diffusing black votes into those areas could give them the push they need to win. 

The move is sure to upset President Trump, who was pushing the redistricting in hopes of unseating Democrats elected by majority-black districts. The decision came the day after Georgia held its state primary elections, in which Rick Jackson will run against Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor, and Rep. Mike Collins will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff in a high-stakes Senate contest. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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