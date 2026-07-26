New Poll Shows That More Than Half of Democrats Support Socialism

A new poll from Fox News shows just how out of touch Democrats are becoming due to their support of socialism, and the issue is so bad that even NBC is beginning to take notice.

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@SteveKornacki: "Among Democrats...a majority have a favorable view of socialism, step outside the Democratic party, it's a totally different world." pic.twitter.com/zNeP2ytYqG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2026

The poll showed that 52 percent of Democrats held a favorable view of socialism, while just 43 percent held an unfavorable view. Independents were far more moderate on the issue, with only 17 percent claiming to hold a favorable view and 77 percent holding an unfavorable view.

Meanwhile, CNN is attempting to downplay the shocking shift amongst their most ardent viewers, claiming that support for the ideology is only improving “modestly, at best.” A Gallup poll that CNN cites to promote the idea showed that the issue was even worse amongst their Democrat allies, which shows that 66 percent of Democrats held a positive view of socialism.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has doubled down on attacking socialism as an evil ideology. In multiple speeches over the past months, Trump has warned that Democrat support for socialism would be disastrous for the United States and Christianity.

🚨 NOW: President Trump posts that he declared a "HOLY WAR on COMMUNISM"



47 DROPPED overnight: "We are made in the image of ONE almighty GOD...and a COMMUNIST will never say that." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J6KDoxHiDM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 5, 2026

Still, race-communists and democratic socialists like Zohran Mamdani, Abdul El-Sayed, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are proving to be the future of the Democrat Party as they and their supported candidates rise to power across the country.

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