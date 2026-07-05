Paul Pelosi Faces Potential Criminal Charges After Hit-and-Run Incident

Paul Pelosi, the husband of the former long-time Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi, is facing hit-and-run charges in Napa Valley, California.

🚨CHARGED🚨



Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been charged in a hit-and-run crash after his convertible allegedly crashed into a parked car in Napa County.



He allegedly drove away from the scene.



Napa County Sheriff’s deputies confronted Paul Pelosi about the incident yesterday.



He… pic.twitter.com/GWQtreMu4Q — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 4, 2026

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🇺🇸 Paul Pelosi hit a parked car in Napa County yesterday, told police he "knew he hit something but didn't know what," and just kept driving until his own car "became disabled."



This is his second Napa County incident. The first one in 2022 involved drunk driving and an injured… pic.twitter.com/yPbZ41hQDd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 5, 2026

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is facing a hit-and-run charge after authorities say he struck a parked vehicle in Yountville, California, and drove away.



According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the 86-year-old later told deputies he… pic.twitter.com/S5bIYJuxRi — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 4, 2026

Authorities claim that Pelosi struck a parked vehicle with his brown convertible and promptly drove away until his own car “became disabled.” Pelosi reportedly told investigators that “he knew he had hit something but did not know what it was,” according to Fox News.

Pelosi, who is 86-years-old, is reported to have had no alcohol in his system at the time that authorities administered a test. He was not placed under arrest at the scene, but investigators referred his case to county prosecutors and a driver’s license reassessment to state authorities.

The Pelosis were just months away from exiting the spotlight, as Rep. Nancy Pelosi has not sought reelection and will be without office for the first time in 40 years.

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