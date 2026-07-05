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Paul Pelosi Faces Potential Criminal Charges After Hit-and-Run Incident

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 05, 2026 10:00 AM
Paul Pelosi Faces Potential Criminal Charges After Hit-and-Run Incident
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Paul Pelosi, the husband of the former long-time Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi, is facing hit-and-run charges in Napa Valley, California.

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Authorities claim that Pelosi struck a parked vehicle with his brown convertible and promptly drove away until his own car “became disabled.” Pelosi reportedly told investigators that “he knew he had hit something but did not know what it was,” according to Fox News.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY NANCY PELOSI

Pelosi, who is 86-years-old, is reported to have had no alcohol in his system at the time that authorities administered a test. He was not placed under arrest at the scene, but investigators referred his case to county prosecutors and a driver’s license reassessment to state authorities.

The Pelosis were just months away from exiting the spotlight, as Rep. Nancy Pelosi has not sought reelection and will be without office for the first time in 40 years. 

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Where Are the Obamas and the Clintons on the Monsters Taking Over Their Party? Derek Hunter
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