British Police Don't Want You to Watch This Footage of Their Mistake

Footage spread online over the extended weekend of British authorities arresting the victim of an assault while letting the perpetrators walk in a scene reminiscent of the murder of Henry Nowak.

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Birmingham Police are now asking us all to stop sharing this video. Oops. pic.twitter.com/Cuvn0KkgTm https://t.co/qOWwOCJPUO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 3, 2026

The footage shows a crowd of people tackling and then striking the head of an Englishman. Moments after the attack, the Englishman gets to his feet in order to defend himself, where he is then slammed into a wall by a female officer. The Englishman then struck the female officer.

Birmingham police have announced that only a single individual has been arrested and charged during the altercation, the Englishman. The group of men who committed the assault were allowed to walk free.

We are aware of footage showing the arrest of a man after a disorder on Broad Street at 1.30am on 21 June.



Officers found a group of men fighting. As the incident was dealt with, an officer was punched.



One man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer. pic.twitter.com/fOldn9UoBf — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) July 2, 2026

“The incident has been reviewed, and we have no concerns over the officer's actions and we are satisfied that they were reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances,” Birmingham Police continued in a statement before demanding that footage of the incident remain hidden.

The incident has been reviewed, and we have no concerns over the officer's actions and we are satisfied that they were reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

We would ask that footage is not further shared to allow the legal process to take its course. — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) July 2, 2026

The incident has brought the shocking murder of Henry Nowak, a young Englishman who had been stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, back under the spotlight. When police arrived on the scene and discovered a collapsed and denying Nowak, authorities ignored his pleas for help and claimed that he was lying about having been stabbed. Nowak died moments later.

The latest incident has sparked mass outrage online, as onlookers believe that a two-tier justice system exists to the detriment of native Britons.

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