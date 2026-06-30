This California Event Could Be the Worst Independence Day Celebration in the Country

Justice Clarence Thomas Had a Killer Line in His Concurring Opinion on Transgender Athletes
Justice Clarence Thomas Had a Killer Line in His Concurring Opinion on Transgender...
The Liberal Media Did Not Handle the Transgender Athlete Ruling Well
The Liberal Media Did Not Handle the Transgender Athlete Ruling Well
Dem Senate Candidate: Jefferson's Memorial Should Be Ripped Down
Dem Senate Candidate: Jefferson's Memorial Should Be Ripped Down
Justice Department Investigating Democrat Lawmaker After Spending Campaign Cash on Disney Trips
Justice Department Investigating Democrat Lawmaker After Spending Campaign Cash on Disney...
This Is How President Trump Could Get What He Wants on Birthright Citizenship
This Is How President Trump Could Get What He Wants on Birthright Citizenship
The NRSC Released a Memo Explaining Just How Good Today's Supreme Court Ruling Is for Republicans
The NRSC Released a Memo Explaining Just How Good Today's Supreme Court Ruling...
VIP
The European Climate Cult Demands Human Sacrifice
The European Climate Cult Demands Human Sacrifice
Rep. Jayapal Insists Socialism Is Popular, Despite Losing Working-Class Voters
Rep. Jayapal Insists Socialism Is Popular, Despite Losing Working-Class Voters
Poll Shows Susan Collins Winning Working-Class Voters by a Wide Margin
Poll Shows Susan Collins Winning Working-Class Voters by a Wide Margin
Supreme Court to Hear Challenge to Assault Weapon Bans
Supreme Court to Hear Challenge to Assault Weapon Bans
VIP
Will Justice Samuel Alito Retire This Year?
Will Justice Samuel Alito Retire This Year?
Spencer Pratt Has Been on a Rampage Against Socialism
Spencer Pratt Has Been on a Rampage Against Socialism
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright...
FLASHBACK: Harry Reid Once Proposed Similar Bill to Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
FLASHBACK: Harry Reid Once Proposed Similar Bill to Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
Tipsheet

This California Event Could Be the Worst Independence Day Celebration in the Country

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 30, 2026 5:00 PM
This California Event Could Be the Worst Independence Day Celebration in the Country
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

San Diego County in southern California will play host to what may be the worst Fourth of July “celebration” in America.

Advertisement

County officials plan to begin the event with a “tribal intimate blessing” of the site, which is immediately to be follow-up with acknowledging that they are celebrating Independence Day on “stolen land.” “Tribal[s],” rather than a Christian religious leader, will then give the invocation for the evening’s events.

The lone overtly patriotic item early on the agenda is the playing of the national anthem, which is to be followed-up with a playing of the “black national anthem” that rose to prominence in the peak-woke era of the early 2020s.

After that, attendees will be regaled with two hours of “stories” from various identity groups like the “local tribal,” “LGBTQAI+,” and “black and African” communities. Each group has been allotted 25 minutes to preach to their captive audience, presumably about their “shared trauma” and “struggles.”

Only after suffering through more than 4 total hours of woke nonsense will attendees be treated to a fireworks show.

Recommended

Justice Clarence Thomas Had a Killer Line in His Concurring Opinion on Transgender Athletes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CALIFORNIA USA WOKE LGBTQ+

Thankfully, the agenda was published in time for the citizens of San Diego County to make other plans.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Clarence Thomas Had a Killer Line in His Concurring Opinion on Transgender Athletes Matt Vespa
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
The Liberal Media Did Not Handle the Transgender Athlete Ruling Well Matt Vespa
The NRSC Released a Memo Explaining Just How Good Today's Supreme Court Ruling Is for Republicans Amy Curtis
Pied-à-Terre Tax Notices Just Went Out to NYC Homeowners, Expect a Flurry of 'For Sale' Signs to Follow Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justice Clarence Thomas Had a Killer Line in His Concurring Opinion on Transgender Athletes Matt Vespa
Advertisement