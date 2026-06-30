This California Event Could Be the Worst Independence Day Celebration in the Country

San Diego County in southern California will play host to what may be the worst Fourth of July “celebration” in America.

Below is the County of San Diego’s Fourth of July celebration.



I have an alternative plan:



1.Acknowledge America and its greatness.

2.Celebrate with fireworks and the American National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/lFKeYRVnU0 — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) June 29, 2026

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County officials plan to begin the event with a “tribal intimate blessing” of the site, which is immediately to be follow-up with acknowledging that they are celebrating Independence Day on “stolen land.” “Tribal[s],” rather than a Christian religious leader, will then give the invocation for the evening’s events.

The lone overtly patriotic item early on the agenda is the playing of the national anthem, which is to be followed-up with a playing of the “black national anthem” that rose to prominence in the peak-woke era of the early 2020s.

After that, attendees will be regaled with two hours of “stories” from various identity groups like the “local tribal,” “LGBTQAI+,” and “black and African” communities. Each group has been allotted 25 minutes to preach to their captive audience, presumably about their “shared trauma” and “struggles.”

Only after suffering through more than 4 total hours of woke nonsense will attendees be treated to a fireworks show.

This is what they would have done in DC if Kamala had won, by the way. https://t.co/2oseehpknQ — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) June 30, 2026

You couldn't pay me to attend that crapfest of a 4th of July "celebration". https://t.co/ojAerzUCxp — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 30, 2026

Thankfully, the agenda was published in time for the citizens of San Diego County to make other plans.

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