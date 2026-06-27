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Tipsheet

San Francisco Trans March Turns on One of California's Most Radical Progressive Democrat

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 27, 2026 12:00 PM
San Francisco Trans March Turns on One of California's Most Radical Progressive Democrat
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Scott Wiener, one of California’s most radical progressives, was kicked out of San Francisco’s Trans March because attendees attacked the politician for being too right-wing.

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Masked attendees clad in black repeatedly screamed in the face of Wiener, claiming that he supported a “genocide in Gaza” and shouted “we f*****g hate you” as Wiener attempted to retreat from the progressive mob.

“How could you do this to San Francisco?” One member of the mob screamed at Wiener as others screamed profanities and showed obscene gestures. “How can someone like you do this to San Francisco? Scott, say something…redeem yourself…do something.”

Wiener is one of the most prolific state legislators for advancing the radical LGBT agenda in California. He famously advanced a bill that lowered the penalty for knowingly infecting someone with HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor, proposed a bill to remove the requirement to place an individual on the sex offender registry for having “non-forcible oral or anal sex” with a minor older than 14, and pushed bills targeting ICE and the Trump administration.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA NANCY PELOSI TRANSGENDER

Wiener wasn’t the only one targeted at San Francisco’s Trans March. “Trantifa” militants and police clashed to the jeering of an agitated crowd in a separate incident.

Wiener is the heir-apparent to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s seat in California since she announced her retirement, and will likely find his way into Congress after the midterm elections.

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