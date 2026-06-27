San Francisco Trans March Turns on One of California's Most Radical Progressive Democrat

Scott Wiener, one of California’s most radical progressives, was kicked out of San Francisco’s Trans March because attendees attacked the politician for being too right-wing.

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Scott Wiener showed up to the trans march and for the first time we kicked his ass out. It's sad because while he's written some good legislation for queers, hes ultimately a genocidal-supporting center right shill. Trigger warning: broken man walking away defeated. Vote Connie! pic.twitter.com/TXIB7omxde — Dimitry Yakoushkin (@decadimitry) June 27, 2026

Masked attendees clad in black repeatedly screamed in the face of Wiener, claiming that he supported a “genocide in Gaza” and shouted “we f*****g hate you” as Wiener attempted to retreat from the progressive mob.

“How could you do this to San Francisco?” One member of the mob screamed at Wiener as others screamed profanities and showed obscene gestures. “How can someone like you do this to San Francisco? Scott, say something…redeem yourself…do something.”

Wiener is one of the most prolific state legislators for advancing the radical LGBT agenda in California. He famously advanced a bill that lowered the penalty for knowingly infecting someone with HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor, proposed a bill to remove the requirement to place an individual on the sex offender registry for having “non-forcible oral or anal sex” with a minor older than 14, and pushed bills targeting ICE and the Trump administration.

Wiener wasn’t the only one targeted at San Francisco’s Trans March. “Trantifa” militants and police clashed to the jeering of an agitated crowd in a separate incident.

San Francisco (June 26) — Violent Trantifa and communist militants became violent during the Trans March. pic.twitter.com/kp17LBhxKA — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2026

Wiener is the heir-apparent to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s seat in California since she announced her retirement, and will likely find his way into Congress after the midterm elections.

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